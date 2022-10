LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An autopsy report says Organ Mountain football player Abraham Romero died from blunt trauma to the head. The 17-year-old collapsed on the field in a game against Deming on Aug. 26. He spent three weeks in a medically induced come before dying on Sept. 17.

As first reported by the Las Cruces Sun-News, the autopsy classified Romero’s death as an accident, saying he experienced “seizure-like activity” after a collision. It also says Romero had no reported medical history.