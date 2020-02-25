Breaking News
Autopsy confirms body found in Arizona is missing Farmington woman Sasha Krause
Shasha Marie Krause was last seen on January 18 in Farmington. (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff’s Office)

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An autopsy has confirmed the body found in Coconino County, Arizona is missing Farmington woman Sasha Marie Krause. Krause, a member of the Farmington Mennonite Church, went missing on January 18, 2020.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday, February 21 around 3:47 p.m. deputies responded to an area off of Forest Service Road north of Flagstaff in response to a report of a dead body found by a camper. Deputies were able to locate and confirm the deceased female and the victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, February 22 regarding the victim who deputies say matched a general description of Krause. An autopsy on Monday confirmed it was the 27-year-old.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to their Facebook page on Tuesday stating they have partnered with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and federal authorities to try and identify the individual responsible for Krause’s kidnapping and murder.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

