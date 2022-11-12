NEW MEXICO (AP/KRQE) – Officials have released the autopsies of four Bernalillo County first responders that died in a helicopter crash over the summer.

Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levinson, and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Specialist Matthew King were killed when Metro Two went down south of Las Vegas in July while they were helping with wildfire efforts.

The Associated Press is reporting that all four men died from blunt-force trauma, and the pilot Undersheriff Koren did not suffer any medical crisis, and there were no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

The autopsy mentions preliminary reports suggest a mechanical issue was likely the cause of the crash, but it could take the NTSB up to a year to make a final determination.