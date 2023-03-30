ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some changes are coming for New Mexicans receiving coverage from Medicaid. As the federal government ends automatic Medicaid renewals following the COVID-19 pandemic, those who are still eligible for Medicaid coverage will need to renew their application and submit it to the New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD).

The HSD says that recipients who are due for Medicaid renewal will receive a renewal application in a turquoise envelope via mail. Renewals can be submitted online at www.yes.state.nm.us, by mail, or in person at a local HSD field office. For resources as to how and when to renew Medicaid and SNAP benefits, visit renew.hsd.nm.gov.

Those who are no longer eligible for Medicaid will need to transition their healthcare coverage. BeWellnm provides low or no-cost options for health coverage. Online and in-person visits are available for beWellnm consultations, and they are offering a free first month’s premium for those transitioning to private insurance.