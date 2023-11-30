BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An automatic recount has been triggered in the Valencia Soil and Water Conservancy District Race. The initial outcome of that election resulted in less than a 1% margin of victory.
The recount will take place on Monday, December 4 at 9:00 a.m. and will continue until completed. It will be at the voting machine warehouse at 2400 Broadway SE, Building H, in Albuquerque. Precincts 93 and 213 are identified for the Valencia Soil and Water Conservancy District race.