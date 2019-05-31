Authorities warn of fentanyl disguised as oxycodone being sold in Carlsbad

The Pecos Valley Drug Task Force is warning the public of a dangerous drug being sold in southern New Mexico.

Authorities say hundreds of pills were seized in the Carlsbad area. While the pills look like oxycodone, authorities say they are actually fentanyl, an extremely potent opioid.

The Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage says they are reporting their findings to warn the public of the dangers of buying pills illegally on the street. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than the drug morphine.

The sheriff says buying drugs on the streets can be a life or death choice. Parents are also encouraged to speak to their children regarding drugs.

The Task Force warns that anyone trafficking the fentanyl will be considered a priority target. The public can report drug activity to the PVDTF by calling 575-887-5194 or by reporting the crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Eddy County online or at 575-887-1888.