Authorities search for suspects seen using missing Farmington man’s credit cards

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE)- Authorities are trying to track down two men who used a missing New Mexico man’s credit cards.

The Farmington Police Department says 44-year-old Craig Cavanaugh was last seen on July 4, 2019. He left Farmington and was headed to Peoria, Arizona for a job but never arrived.

Cavanaugh was last seen driving his 2012 Toyota Tacoma truck in Payson, Arizona. Cavanaugh’s truck was located Saturday, July 14 however, authorities have not yet released where it was found.

Two men were seen using Cavanaugh’s credit cards in the Phoenix area. Anyone with information on Cavanaugh’s disappearance or the identities of the men seen using his credit cards are asked to contact Detective Kenneth Smith or Detective Heather Chavez with the Farmington Police Department at 505-599-1005. You can also contact the FPD Tip Hotline at 505-599-1068.