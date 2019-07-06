Authorities search for missing woman from Jal

JAL, N.M. (KRQE)- Officials are looking for a woman who’s been missing for nearly two months. Angela McManes is 43-years-old and was last seen in Jal, New Mexico on May 14, 2019.

McManes is four-feet 11-inches tall and has hazel eyes and dyed black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and pink sweatpants.

The Jal Police Department says she left behind her diabetic medication, cigarettes, wallet, and phone. McManes also has a yellow and black smiley face tattoo located on her calf.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Angela McManes is asked to contact the Jal Police Department at (575)395-2501.