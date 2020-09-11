Authorities search for missing McKinley County teen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The McKinley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating 14-year-old Antionette Lynne Yazzie. A Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory has been issued for Yazzie who was last seen on September 10, 2020, around 6:45 p.m. in Thoreau, New Mexico.

Yazzie was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a pair of gray, blue, and green colored shoes. She also wears prescription glasses.

Yazzie is five-feet, five inches tall, weighs 120-pounds, and has brown eyes, and short brown hair. She is believed to be on foot and her whereabouts are unknown.

MCSO reports that Yazzie is believed to be in danger if she is not located. Anyone with information is asked to call the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office at 505-722-2231 or dial 911.