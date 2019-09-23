Authorities recover stolen Valencia County Animal Control truck

(KRQE)- Authorities are searching for the crook who took off with a truck that belongs to Valencia County.

Officials say an animal control vehicle was taken overnight Saturday from an on-call officer’s home in Los Lunas. After alerting authorities and social media, the truck was found a few hours later in Albuquerque by BCSO and BCFD.

Now, they are looking into who took the truck from the volunteer-based department.

“Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office did do an investigation on the truck. They’re pulling prints and all that. Valencia County Sheriff’s Office and Los Lunas PD is also investigating,” said Jess Weston with Valencia County Animal Control.

The truck, fortunately, had only minor damage. If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to reach out to deputies.