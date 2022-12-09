SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A missing person was discovered deceased on Tuesday. Authorities said they found him when they were responding to a call.

Santa Fe officials were called to Arroyo Coyote and NM Highway 14 for a shots fired call. While investigating, a person at the scene told them there was a dead man inside.

They said the 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and had been there for a while, but he had appeared to have been moved to that home.

Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November. At this time, his name has not been released.