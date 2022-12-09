SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A missing person was discovered deceased on Tuesday. Authorities said they found him when they were responding to a call.
Santa Fe officials were called to Arroyo Coyote and NM Highway 14 for a shots fired call. While investigating, a person at the scene told them there was a dead man inside.
They said the 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and had been there for a while, but he had appeared to have been moved to that home.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: ‘It’s just been a headache’: Dozens of tires slashed in Rio Rancho neighborhood
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque struggling to keep up with ART stations
- Crime: Rio Rancho police investigating threat against high school
- Top Story: Russia frees WNBA star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap, US officials say
Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November. At this time, his name has not been released.