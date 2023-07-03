EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eddy County Sheriff’s Department is asking for helping finding a radiographic device lost on the highway near Jal, New Mexico. They say the device was lost near around 1:30 p.m. Friday near mile marker 35 on Highway 128.

Officials say the device is similar in size to a loaf of bread and weighs about 50 pounds. The device contains radiographic material, but officials say as long as the device remains intact it is safe. Anyone who found the device or knows where it is, is asked to contact New Mexico State Police or the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say knowingly keeping the device is a federal crime. There is a $5,000 reward for anyone who finds the device.