Authorities issue arrest warrant for Hobbs man suspected of murder

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Steven Salazar

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE)-Hobbs police are searching for a suspected murderer.

Steven Salazar, 30, is charged with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Police say he shot and killed 26-year-old Arnulfo Barrientos-Ibarra early Thursday morning.

Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting but say he fled the scene before officers arrived. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

A judge has already determined there will be no bond in the case. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

