Garbage piling up at Chaves County park

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Garbage is piling up near a Chaves County park, and authorities say illegal dumpers are to blame.

The site is near Cumberland Park in Midway. There are two trash compactors there that take the trash, but people are just dumping it on the ground.

The problem has gotten so bad, the sheriff’s office says it will charge anyone caught illegally leaving their trash behind. It also has residents concerned that dumping trash like this could cause the location to shut down.

“How long before the county says we can’t afford to maintain this? That is a big concern of mine. I’d like all the people to pay attention to the rules here,” resident Brian Archuleta said.

Officials are reminding people there are four dump locations, all of which are free to county residents.