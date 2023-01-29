NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – US Marshals in New Mexico located and safely recovered a missing juvenile. The juvenile had reportedly been missing since December 2021.

The missing juvenile was recovered following the arrest of Yordan Hernandez-Perez.

Hernandez-Perez was wanted for trafficking a controlled substance with intent to distribute and resisting during the arrest.

“Recovering a missing child is absolutely the biggest priority for our agency,” said New Mexico’s District US Marshal Sonya K. Chavez. “Returning this child to safety and bringing the subject to Justice were possible through good partnerships and solid investigation. “

Following the arrest, a stolen firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition were recovered as well.