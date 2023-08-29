ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions‘ Labor Relations Division was contacted to investigate a company that did not fully compensate its employees for their work on UNM Hospital’s new tower. According to the payroll audit, $352,369.64 was still owed to 44 employees of Jp Glazing.

Jp Glazing, a company out of North Carolina, was hired by Southwest Glass and Glazing to work on phase three of the tower under a public works project; Southwest Glass and Glazing was subcontracted by Bradbury Stamm-Hunt. The project took place from March through early June of this year.

Upon investigating, the Department of Workforce Solutions found that the companies did not pay their employees the correct amount. The Labor Relations Division obtained all of the owed wages and distributed the funds to the company’s employees. According to the department, one check that was distributed came out to over $19,000.

“Enforcement is one of the four pillars of the Workforce Solutions Department’s mission, and we will continue to ensure that workers in New Mexico are being paid fairly and correctly. This was a great example of how the system should work, with Bradbury-Stamm and Southwest Glass both stepping up to pay their workers soon after we informed them of these errors.” Secretary of Workorce Solutions Sarita Nair

The Labor Relations Division is in charge of setting the minimum wage rates for all public works projects. The Minimum Wage Act applies to all who work on state and locally-funded public work construction projects, according to the department.