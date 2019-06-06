Audit finds deficiencies at Albuquerque postal facilities

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General says local post offices are in need of an upgrade.

The recommendations follow an audit investigating maintenance, safety and staffing concerns at 13 facilities in Albuquerque. The audit was prompted by requests from New Mexico’s congressional delegation after employees and customers complained about bats and other pests causing unsanitary conditions and delaying mail delivery.

U.S. Senator Tom Udall plans to follow up to ensure the recommendations are implemented. He says that filling vacancies and maintaining safe facilities are a top priority.

