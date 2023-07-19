NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New audio has been released from inside the cockpit of the plane that crashed into a Santa Fe home Tuesday. Officials said the twin engine Cessna plane was heading from Sherman Oaks California when it refueled at Santa Fe Regional Airport. It left the airport for Santa Monica, California and reported an engine failure shortly after.

The pilot can be heard reporting to air traffic control that one of his engines failed. The pilot was killed in the crash. Officials say the home was unoccupied at the time and investigators do not believe any passengers were on board the plane. The identity of the pilot has not been released.