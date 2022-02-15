SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the movie set for “Rust” last year is suing Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers for wrongful death, their attorney’s said Tuesday. During a Los Angeles news conference, lawyers for the family of Halyna Hutchins said the lawsuit filed is in the name of Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros.

A video that was created by the attorneys also showed an animated recreation of the shooting. It shows that Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during the setup for the filming of a scene when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director Joel Souza.

Last month Baldwin turned over his cellphone to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s office, they were seeking Baldwin’s phone saying he may have discussed the film’s production on the phone months before the shooting. The armorer on the set has also filed a lawsuit against the film’s ammo supplier claiming they were responsible for putting live rounds with the dummy rounds provided to the production.

