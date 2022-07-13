ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General’s office say they will investigate what led to the death of a teen during a SWAT standoff. Brett Rosenau, 15, was killed in that fire last week after officers threw tear gas into the home trying to force out wanted suspect Qiaunt Kelley.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas responded to Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina’s request to review the case. The AG’s office will look into the actions of law enforcement leading up to Rosenau’s death. Balderas says his team will also look into the use of tear gas canisters.