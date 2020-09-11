Attorney general warns of scam targeting those with disabilities

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas issued a warning Thursday to New Mexicans about serial lawsuit scams that target people with disabilities and harm those communities. Balderas encourages individuals with disabilities and the disability rights community to be vigilant against these scams.

The Office of the Attorney General offers the following guidance to anyone who is approached by a company or an attorney who wants them to participate in a lawsuit:

Search for the company or individual’s name on the internet and see if they have been involved in any scam-like activity. You can also search for phone numbers to see if other people have reported them as scams.

Before you give up personal information, talk to someone you trust. Con artists want to make decisions in a hurry and might even threaten you. Slow down, check out the story, do an online search, consult an expert, or tell a friend.

Contact local disability rights organizations, as well as the Office of the Attorney General, if you believe that you are being scammed or if your rights have been violated.

Above anything, trust your instinct and do not give your personal information to, or become involved with, anyone who you are unfamiliar with, or who is unwilling to prove to you the validity of their claims.

If someone believes they or someone they assist has been approached by someone to participate in an illegitimate lawsuit, they are asked to contact the Attorney General online or at 1-844-255-9210.