Attorney General warns against participating in coyote-killing contests

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General is warning people not to take part in coyote-killing contests, after reports one was scheduled for this weekend.

News 13 told you about the private post on Facebook out of Curry County titled Dogzilla: The Best of the Best, promising cash for killing coyotes during an event Saturday.

On Friday, Attorney General Hector Balderas released a statement reminding people these contests became illegal in New Mexico on July 1. Anyone organizing or participating in one can face criminal charges.

The attorney general said in part, “While I support a rancher’s right to protect their livestock and land, the law does not allow the unlimited killing of animals through the use of contests for cash prizes.”