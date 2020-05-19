Attorney General seeks injunction on waterway definition changes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General wants to block the Trump administration from removing protections of the state’s waterways.

“New Mexico’s heritage, economy, and family safety relies on access to clean water in our State,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas in a press release. “This attack on one of our most valuable and vulnerable resources is unacceptable, and I will continue to fight to protect New Mexican families.”

Balderas joined 17 other attorney generals in seeking a preliminary injunction on efforts to narrowing the definition of ‘waters of the United States.’ Balderas says the change would leave many wetlands and streams without safeguards and would disrupt pollution control efforts. New Mexico, he says, be hit especially hard.

‘Waters of the United States’ under the Clean Water Act is critical to maintaining a strong federal foundation for water quality protection and pollution control that preserves the integrity of waters.

