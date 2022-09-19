NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Attorney General has launched an investigation into rashes, potentially caused by Huggies Diapers. The AG’s office says it has heard complaints from parents about everything from mild irritation to serious medical conditions.

It comes as a class action lawsuit in California claims chemicals used in the diapers caused adverse reactions. The AG is asking parents to report any reactions they may have discovered. Consumers can file a complaint online at the New Mexico Attorney General’s website.