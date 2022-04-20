NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state attorney general says his office is putting fresh focus on cases of missing and murdered indigenous New Mexicans.

Attorney General Hector Balderas heard from families about their struggles getting agencies to prioritize their loved ones cases. Balderas says part of the problem is these cases often get shuffled from one agency to another, leaving them with incomplete investigative work and no point person to keep families updated.

He says his office is now assigning agents and advocates to those cases. Balderas is also calling on the legislature to put up more funding for the initiative.