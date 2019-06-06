Attorney General Balderas issues health alert regarding ‘vampire facials’

OAKLAND, CA – DECEMBER 19: A Walgreens employee holds a syringe during a free flu shot clinic at Allen Temple Baptist Church on December 19, 2014 in Oakland, California. Oakland residents received no cost flu shots during a flu shot clinic at Allen Temple Baptist Church. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The attorney general has issued a health warning to the public regarding “vampire facials”.

Thursday, the attorney general Hector Balderas warned New Mexicans that the procedures, also known as Platelet Rich Plasma therapy (PRP), are unregulated and are considered highly dangerous. This comes after at least two clients of a now-closed spa tested positive for HIV after taking part in the procedure.

“I am highly concerned that these procedures are not being regulated at the State and Federal level and am announcing a criminal investigation into this incident,” said Balderas in a statement. In his statement the ag continues to call for action, asking state attorneys general across the nation to act.

During the procedure, samples of blood are taken and plasma is extracted. The blood is then injected back into the face with needles.

The attorney general is advising anyone who has received a “vampire facial” who believes that they may have been exposed to a communicable disease or those who received treatment from an unlicensed practitioner to contact his office for available information. AG Balderas also encourages anyone planning to get a ‘vampire facial’ to make sure they are being seen by a licensed nurse or physician and that the establishment is using precautions to sterilize their equipment and that they are taking action to prevent the spread of blood borne pathogens.

If you believe you may have been exposed to a communicable disease, visit the New Mexico Department of Health website to find screening and treatment services.

If you have received a ‘vampire facial’ and think the procedure was not properly done, you may file a complaint online with the office of the Attorney General here.

