Attorney General Balderas applauds Supreme Court decision on DACA

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major ruling by the nation’s highest court will keep the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals DACA in place. Now, we’re hearing from New Mexico’s attorney general on what this means for our state.

In November 2019, the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General and 21 attorneys general defended DACA before the Supreme Court. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is calling the ruling a victory but is reminding everyone that these values must be protected. His office released the following statement:

Today’s victory belongs to the thousands of New Mexican families and people who are leaders in our State and Country because of DACA. While we’ve prevailed in this critical defense, our nation’s leaders must still fight to protect these valuable members of our community, and my office will continue to be front and center in that fight. Attorney General Hector Balderas

Related Coverage: