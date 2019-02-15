Attorney General asks legislature for help in water rights battle

Attorney General Hector Balderas is asking the state legislature to help fund a historic fight over water rights. A legal battle between New Mexico and Texas over access rights to the Rio Grande River has been simmering since 2013.

Now, Balderas is asking the legislature for $4.5 million to pay for litigation and a team of scientists to model the river’s current surface flows to needed groundwater sources.

Briefings are scheduled for next month, however, the AG says it will likely be more than a year before the case heads to trial.