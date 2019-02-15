Attorney General asks legislature for help in water rights battle

New Mexico
Posted: / Updated:
rio grande_1550257961878.jpg.jpg

Attorney General Hector Balderas is asking the state legislature to help fund a historic fight over water rights. A legal battle between New Mexico and Texas over access rights to the Rio Grande River has been simmering since 2013.

Now, Balderas is asking the legislature for $4.5 million to pay for litigation and a team of scientists to model the river’s current surface flows to needed groundwater sources.

Briefings are scheduled for next month, however, the AG says it will likely be more than a year before the case heads to trial.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss