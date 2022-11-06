NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas said his team has won a battle. It’s a step in helping solve a multi-generational problem, the opioid crisis. It also means legislators will be getting some money to help in the fight.

For more than 6 years, the attorney general has gone after big pharma for their role in New Mexico’s opioid crisis. This week, Balderas went before legislators to update them on just how much money the state will see from these lawsuits and settlements. He hopes the money will be used wisely for years to come.

“This is money that needs to be planned by the executive and legislative bodies,” said New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas.

At the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee meeting on Tuesday, November 1, Attorney General Hector Balderas asked legislators if they are ready to use upcoming money correctly.

“In some ways, I bring you good news that we brought some dollars out of the sky because I took a fistfight to the courts, and we historically held the entire supply chain accountable. Fifteen to 16 companies, I sued 5 years ago. Not just the manufacturers of opioid pills, but the marketers and the distributors,” said Balderas.

He said he’s settled with four large companies that have contributed to the crisis. The state will be receiving $32 million from those cases, and there are still other cases pending.

Attorney General Balderas mentioned, “We also settled with 3 more companies where $163 million will be payable over 18 years. You have a wonderful opportunity to leverage those dollars with either state dollars or local dollars.”

He said he’s done his part, and now, legislators must do theirs. He hopes the legislators will use the nearly $200 million dollars in an impactful way like investing in long-term abatement and treatment programs. It’s all been a part of a fight since 2017 when the state filed a lawsuit against some of the biggest names including Walmart, Walgreens, and Kroger. However, now he questions if the state is ready for what his team fought for.

Balderas added, “As a colleague, I don’t know if we’re ready. I guess that’s the next question I’m raising is ‘do we have the infrastructure ready to go, or do we need to just put resources into it?'”

The attorney general told legislators to put on their seat belts because they are still settling with many other companies and expect even more money. New Mexico will also receive money from a $5 billion nationwide opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson.

Legislators shared they may want to put the money in a trust fund to give them time to use the money thoughtfully. They also said some of the money could go to local governments for years to come while the remaining would fund those abatement programs. The attorney general believes there needs to be a change in policy to hold these companies accountable.