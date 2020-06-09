Attorney for man killed by Las Cruces police officer speaks out

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The attorney for a man killed while in police custody says the charges against the now-former officer aren’t tough enough. Las Cruces police say back in February, Antonio Valenzuela fled from officers during a traffic stop. During a struggle, officers tried tasing him but when that didn’t work, investigators say officer Christopher Smelser held Valenzuela in ‘vascular neck restraint’ a chokehold. He died.

Last week, the Dona Ana County District Attorney announced involuntary manslaughter charged against Smelser. The fourth-degree felony comes with a sentence of up to a year and a half in prison. Valenzuela’s attorney Sam Bregman says the family appreciates the charge against him but is urging the DA to reconsider saying it’s insufficient.

“Involuntary manslaughter, come on… it doesn’t make sense – no it’s sickening. This is sickening by obviously what happened to Antonio but now it’s being enhanced by the district attorney’s office basically giving him a slap on the wrist charge,” said Bregman of The Bregman Law Firm. Smelser was released Monday without bond. He was fired from the department last week.