NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Trading card collectors can now submit items valued at hundreds of dollars to eBay’s vault system. People can now send an individual card, or an entire collection, to the eBay vault for long-term storage, third-party authentication, and easier transactions.

Officials say the new service will help collectors who want to maximize price realization and build portfolios. “We know collectors – from those newer to the hobby to professional sellers – all want to manage their high-value trading card portfolios with complete confidence through fast, seamless transactions,” said Gene Cook, VP of Global Collectibles at eBay. “The eBay vault is backed by nearly 28 years of leadership in the collectibles category, and our new submission service delivers easy and secure buying, selling, and storage for collectors to excel in the fast-paced world of sports collecting.”

The eBay vault is a 31,000 sq ft. facility with physical protection, 24/7 surveillance, biometric authentication systems and intrusion detection systems, and temperature and humidity controls. All employees of the vault undergo C-Suite-level background checks and are experts in working with high-value collectibles.

Interested collectors can visit the eBay vault website to get started. Graded cards, and graded autograph, relic, and patch cards valued at $250+ are eligible. Cards from multiple categories can be shipped in one submission.