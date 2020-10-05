Attendance at White Sands National Park down this year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education announced 17 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, October 5. Officials say Rapid Response has been initiated, and all pertinent information has been verified with the schools and school districts. The following new cases have been reported:

In all cases, all staff members and the parents and guardians of all students in the affected school have been notified of the cases. All “close contacts” will be informed of the positive cases and instructed to quarantine for 14 days.