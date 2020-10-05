Attendance at White Sands National Park down this year

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been a surge in visitors at White Sands National Park in recent months. So far this year, nearly 270,000 people have visited the park in southern New Mexico. Officials say that’s down 43% compared to 2019 but the park was shut down during the early weeks of the pandemic and only reopened in June. It had more than 49,000 visitors last month, that’s 12% more than September of last year.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss