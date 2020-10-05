Attendance at White Sands National Park down this year

WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been a surge in visitors at White Sands National Park in recent months. So far this year, nearly 270,000 people have visited the park in southern New Mexico. Officials say that’s down 43% compared to 2019 but the park was shut down during the early weeks of the pandemic and only reopened in June. It had more than 49,000 visitors last month, that’s 12% more than September of last year.
