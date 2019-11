ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Two inmates are facing new charges over attacks at the Rio Arriba County jail last weekend.

The sheriff’s office says one inmate, Jesse Martinez, got upset and pushed a guard on Saturday, prompting a lockdown. Later, deputies say Daniel Suarez got upset because he couldn’t visit with his girlfriend because of the lockdown, so he attacked two guards.

Both will be charged with battery on a peace officer.