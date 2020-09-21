Atomic Aggies fire rockets from Spaceport America

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus may have canceled the annual Spaceport America Cup but some New Mexico State University students were still able to show off their skills. The student rocket team dubbed the Atomic Aggies successfully launched two rockets from the Spaceport over the weekend including one that reached more than 8,300 feet in the air. The other had a false start but eventually took off. Even though the competition was canceled, the Atomic Aggies still followed the same guidelines.

“Our main goal for this launch was to prove to ourselves and others that we could make a sounding rocket that would be a competitor in the Spaceport America Cup” said Adam Flores in a news release, Atomic Aggies Project Manager. “Even after the Cup was canceled, we felt compelled to follow through with our launch and our goals as if we were still in the competition. We maintained the same parameters and guidelines as the competition would. This time, instead of competing with other universities it was a battle between ourselves to prove we could make a successful rocket.”

