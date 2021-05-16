At least one structure lost in San Juan County fire

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Fire Department is reporting a fire that has broke out in San Juan County Sunday evening in the area of road 5211 and US Highway 64 between Bloomfield and Lee Acres. Earlier in there were reports of structures being threatened but that is no longer the case.

Courtesy San Juan County Fire & Rescue

Evacuation shelters were put in place by the Red Cross. At least one structure was lost. The fire is reportedly still active and burning in heavy fuels just north of the river. Multiple crews are on scene to contain the fire.

This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.