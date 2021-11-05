At capacity, Santa Fe Animal Shelter offers $25 adoptions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is trying to find hundreds of animals new homes. On Friday, the shelter announced a Fall in Love promotion with all animal adoptions $25 for the month of November.

In a press release, the shelter states that it’s been at capacity levels since the start of the summer. SFAS reports that since June it has been filled with homeless animals who are looking for a second chance.

From June through September, staff has reportedly helped 1,746 animals in need which is about 15 animals every day. Potential adopters will need to complete in-person adoption counseling.

Animals from the shelter will include spay or neuter, microchipping, and age-appropriate vaccinations. Appointments aren’t necessary to visit the shelter, though face coverings are required while inside buildings.