Asst. U.S. Education Secretary visits New Mexico schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Assistant U.S. Education Secretary Scott Stump visited New Mexico schools Tuesday.

Stump stopped by Saint Pius High School Tuesday morning where he toured the school and met with some students. It’s part of the Education Department’s National Back to School Tour.

Stump says he was impressed with the school’s dedication to career-related courses.

“Overall impressed, just had a really good conversation with the student council leaders and they were sharing with me their personal experiences and their journey of how they found St. Pius and how they feel like it’s preparing them for the next step in life,” Stump said.

Stump is also slated to visit Santa Fe Community College on Tuesday afternoon. KRQE News 13 reached out to find out why the secretary is not visiting any public schools to see the need in our state, but have not heard back.