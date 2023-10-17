ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s one of the biggest and most prestigious races in the country. Doctor Rebecca Dutton, an associate professor and physician of Sports Medicine at UNM is ready to run the New York City Marathon for the first time.

“I’ve had this opportunity to run the New York City Marathon this year to support the American Neuromuscular Foundation,” said Dutton. Dutton is one of five doctor who will be running on behalf of the foundation. She hopes that by running the race, they can continue with their research and help those afflicted with the disease.

Although she’s looking forward to the marathon, she says there’s been challenges leading up to the race. “Doing this a little bit later in life has been a little bit more challenging from the perspective of balancing my career and finding the time to run and get in those quality training sessions,” said Dutton.

As part of the training over the summer Dutton has been studying the race’s course map. She’s also competed in 20 marathons, including the Boston Marathon. Dutton will be flying out to New York City Friday, November 3rd for the marathon.