NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As missing and murdered Indigenous people continue to be a growing problem, United States Attorney Alexander Uballez announced a new assistant attorney to help combat the issue. Eliot Neal was selected as the missing or murdered indigenous person’s assistant United States attorney for the southwest region. That includes the Districts of New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.

Neal worked as the District’s Tribal Liason to the Mescalero Apache Tribe and was part of the District of New Mexico branch office in Las Cruces as an Assistant United States Attorney. He will assist in investigations of unresolved MMIP cases. His role will bring together federal, tribal, and state law enforcement and resources to help decrease these types of crimes.