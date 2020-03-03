Live Now
CBSN Live Super Tuesday Coverage
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Assistant DA resigns over DWI arrest

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – An assistant district attorney has resigned after a DWI arrest.

Jonathon Thomas was pulled over Friday on Highway 380 outside of Roswell after someone called saying he was driving erratically. They say at one point he was also sitting on the highway outside his vehicle.

Deputies say Thomas was slurring, could not stand, and smelled of alcohol. He refused to take field sobriety tests or a breath test. He was booked for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm because he had a gun on him.

The DA’S office says Thomas was chief deputy district attorney for their office in Lea County and resigned the next day. They say they have transferred the case to another office to avoid a conflict of interest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞