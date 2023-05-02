NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico residents whose employment was affected by the closure of the San Juan Generating Station could be eligible for financial assistance. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions is now taking in-person applications for the Energy Transition Act Displaced Worker Assistance Fund.

According to the department, more than $12 million is available for those laid off from the San Juan Generating Station, Westmoreland San Juan Mine, AIMS or Savage Services. For more information on the act and details for applicants, visit the following link.

All applicants must bring:

Driver’s License, State Issued ID, or Tribal ID

Proof of residence currently or at time of layoff (gas, electric, water, auto insurance, or phone bill that shows your address)

To apply for aid, you must fill out an application in-person:

May 2-3, 2023

9am – 7pm

San Juan County McGee Park

41 Road 5568

Farmington, NM 87401

May 5, 2023

9am – 12pm

Nenahnezad Chapter House

50 Ft West

Fruitland, NM 87416