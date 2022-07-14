NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A push to guarantee more federal help for New Mexico wildfire victims has cleared the House of Representatives in Washington. The Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act was sponsored by all three of New Mexico’s congresspeople and both senators.

If signed into law, it would authorize full compensation for the losses of residents and businesses because of the fire. The financial help available now from FEMA is not meant to cover full losses. Lawmakers argue since the fire was the result of two federal prescribed burns, the government is responsible for making New Mexicans whole.