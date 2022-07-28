NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Disaster assistance is now available for flooding, mudflow, and debris flow damage for residents in Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel, and Valencia counties. Residents who applied for FEMA assistance for wildfire damage do not need to apply again. They do need to update their application to include information on flooding, mudflow, or debris flow damage.

To do that, visit the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Las Vegas, call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, or visit the disaster assistance website.