NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Renters currently without a home because of wildfires may be able to receive aid through the New Mexico Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The ERAP allows New Mexico renters to receive aid for current, temporary, or new rental housing in New Mexico.
ERAP may be available for those affected by wildfires who:
- Are New Mexico renters whose rental unit was destroyed by a 2022 wildfire, and;
- The applicant or household makes under 80% of the average median income for each respective county
Story continues below
- New Mexico: New Mexico airman found dead in his home
- KRQE Investigates: Fighting foreclosure: New Mexico woman thought she paid off home
- Albuquerque: Family searches for answers after brother dies in motorcycle crash
- Trending: New Mexico National Forest Service implements closures starting Thursday
- KRQE En Español: Martes 17 de Mayo 2022
Potential assistance includes:
- Temporary hotel/motel cost at a New Mexico establishment
- Three months of future rent and utilities for housing in New Mexico
To apply for the program, visit the New Mexico Department of Finance & Administration’s website.