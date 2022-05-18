NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Renters currently without a home because of wildfires may be able to receive aid through the New Mexico Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The ERAP allows New Mexico renters to receive aid for current, temporary, or new rental housing in New Mexico.

ERAP may be available for those affected by wildfires who:

Are New Mexico renters whose rental unit was destroyed by a 2022 wildfire, and;

The applicant or household makes under 80% of the average median income for each respective county

Potential assistance includes:

Temporary hotel/motel cost at a New Mexico establishment

Three months of future rent and utilities for housing in New Mexico

To apply for the program, visit the New Mexico Department of Finance & Administration’s website.