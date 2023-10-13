NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Applications are now being accepted for the Golden Apple Scholars program. Golden Apple is a nonprofit that provides a pathway for aspiring teachers to get connected to open teaching positions across New Mexico.

According to a press release, The Scholars program helps teachers get prepared as well as tuition assistance for high school seniors as well as freshman and sophomore college students in New Mexico wanting to become teachers. Those who get into the Scholars program can receive up to $15,000 in financial assistance, classroom teaching experience, academic and social-emotional support, job placement assistance, and mentoring from Golden Apple teachers.

People can get more information and apply on the Golden Apple website. A referral can also be made online.