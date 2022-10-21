NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A chemical spill cleanup is underway in the Gila National Forest nearly a month after it spilled. R. Marley LCC, an oilfield logistics company, notified the state Environment Department on October 11 that they were cleaning 2,000 gallons of asphalt emulsion released into Jaybird Canyon. It came from a truck that overturned on September 26.

The chemicals aren’t considered dangerous but do need to be removed because they’re sticky once cooled. The department is still overseeing the contractors hired to remove the sediment and prevent it from getting into nearby waterways. Regulators also issued a notice of non-compliance to R. Marley for the spill itself and for not reporting it in a timely fashion.