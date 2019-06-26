Ashlynne Mike’s killer wants life sentence reversed

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – He pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike in a case that shocked New Mexico. Now, her killer wants to take it all back because he’s developmentally disabled.

The family of Ashlynne was satisfied with the plea deal her killer took in October 2017.

Tom Begaye kidnapped Ashlynne and her little brother off the street in Fruitland in San Juan County. After letting the brother go, he raped and murdered Ashlynne near Shiprock.

Begaye pleaded guilty to the crime, but now, nearly two years later, he’s changed his mind. In a 10-page handwritten motion, Begaye claims his rights were violated when he was questioned about the case.

He goes on to say competent counsel would have tried to get him lesser charges. Then, Begaye focuses on his mental state and lack of intelligence. He claims his attorney knew he had a “very low IQ of 55.” He goes on to say he was not competent and didn’t understand any of his legal rights.

As for Ashlynne’s family, who three years later on a memorial run was just now able to visit the place where she lost her life, this is a low blow.

Begaye said he was drunk the day this tragedy took place, and because of that, he says it was not premeditated and he should not have been charged with first-degree murder. Begaye is asking for an evidentiary hearing and for a lesser charge.