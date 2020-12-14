As vaccine rollout begins, attorney general warns New Mexicans of potential COVID-19 scams

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Attorney General is warning New Mexicans about coronavirus vaccine-related scams as vaccine rollouts begin. According to a news release, scammers are defrauding and enticing people into purchasing fake COVID-19 vaccines. Attorney General Hector Balderas says New Mexican families need to be vigilant when seeking or recieving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We will not tolerate fraud and scams in the delivery of this critical vaccine,” said Attorney General Balderas in a news release. “Unfortunately during this pandemic, we have seen the rise of individuals who are looking to take advantage of the fear and vulnerability of our families in these uncertain times; but New Mexicans should remain confident in the advice of healthcare professionals and the law enforcement community, who are working diligently to make sure we all stay safe.”

To avoid falling victim to scams, the Attorney General’s Office reminds New Mexicans to be vigilant, skeptical, and safe. They also advise to always check with health authorities for the latest health advice in relation to COVID-19. New Mexicans should report anything suspicious they see related to the COVID-19 vaccine to their local law enforcement officials, the Office of the Attorney General at 1-844-255-9210, nmag.gov or the New Mexico Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453.

Latest News