Blake's Lotaburger seeks artists for t-shirt design contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Calling local artists: Blake's Lotaburger wants your help designing a t-shirt for this year's Green Chile Cheeseburger Night at Isotopes Park.

The winning design will be featured at the 'Topes annual event on July 27 and will be given out to the first 3,000 attendees.

The winner will also receive 10 VIP tickets to the game and be treated to other game fan-fare, as well as Blake’s signature green chile cheeseburgers.

Designs are due by April 20.

To submit your design, click here.