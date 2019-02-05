New Mexico

Blake's Lotaburger seeks artists for t-shirt design contest

By:

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 12:18 PM MST

Updated: Feb 05, 2019 03:16 PM MST

Blake's Lotaburger seeks artists for t-shirt design contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Calling local artists: Blake's Lotaburger wants your help designing a t-shirt for this year's Green Chile Cheeseburger Night at Isotopes Park. 

The winning design will be featured at the 'Topes annual event on July 27 and will be given out to the first 3,000 attendees. 

The winner will also receive 10 VIP tickets to the game and be treated to other game fan-fare, as well as Blake’s signature green chile cheeseburgers.

Designs are due by April 20. 

To submit your design, click here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment