NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thousands have been budgeted for public art in Bernalillo County. Now, officials are looking for proposals to use up that money in a square that houses county government offices.

Artists or teams of artists are being invited to submit ideas for “an innovative, signature” proposal for public art at the county’s building in Alvarado Square.

The piece will be used as a landmark and welcoming figure to those at the location. Officials are asking that the ideas reflect the cultures and landscapes throughout the county. The budget for the project is $200,000.

Architecturally, the art can be associated with the exterior or interior areas of the building. The only area not being considered for the project is the south-facing part of the building that slants. There are site suggestions listed below.

Exterior walls, underside of the second-floor bridge that connects the north and south sides of the building

Exterior walls of the east side of the building

Courtyards, walls near the main entrance to the building (south side of the building on Silver Avenue near Fifth Street)

Vertical, horizontal walls in the building’s lobby

Interior of the atrium

Exterior facades of the tower and atrium

Proposals will be considered by a local team of community representatives, art professionals, design professionals, and Bernalillo County staff.

Artists or teams can register here to submit ideas. Other information for applicants can be found here. If you have more questions, contact Larry Gallegos at 505-228-6668 or lagallegos@bernco.gov.